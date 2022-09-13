Two killed in separate Fort Worth shootings Saturday and Sunday, according to police

Detectives in Fort Worth are investigating two homicides that happened over the weekend, according to police.

No arrests have been made in fatal shootings on Saturday and Sunday and homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, according to police.

Around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Samantha Drive and found 60-year-old Ronald Eugene Bradly dead in the front passenger seat of a vehicle at a nearby fast food restaurant, according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website. His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound to the head.

The fast food restaurant was in the 2100 block of Sycamore School Road, according to a police report.

Police said detectives learned a person fired multiple shots at the vehicle in which Bradley was sitting, then the shooter fled the scene.

On Sunday around 2:10 a.m., police said 33-year-old Hector Marron Ramirez was shot and killed in the 3700 block of Mansfield Highway.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office lists his cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Police said the suspected shooter was shot after trying to get into a business at which he was denied entry. The suspected gunman, who has not been identified by police, went to his vehicle after being denied entry and retrieved a gun, according to police.

The suspect then shot Ramirez at the front entrance to the business, killing him, police said.