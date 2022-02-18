Two killed in separate shootings in Hartford Thursday

Hartford police are investigating two homicides that occurred Thursday.

At about 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of 271 Franklin Ave., where they found an unresponsive gunshot victim on the sidewalk. The man, identified as Christian Feliciano, 20, of 233 Cleveland St., Hartford, was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts failed, police said.

Hours later, at 11:36 p.m., officers responded to 42 Earl St. on a report of a shooting. They found an unresponsive gunshot victim on the sidewalk, police said. The man, Jeffrey Acoff, 34, of 32 Norfolk St., Hartford, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead police said. The Hartford police Major Crimes and crime scene divisions are investigating.