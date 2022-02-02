Two killed in separate shootings a mile from each other in Lauderhill, police say

Police early Wednesday are investigating two deadly overnight shootings in Lauderhill.

The shootings happened about a mile away from each other.

One shooting was in the 5200 block of Northwest 18th Place, near Florida’s Turnpike, shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday,

When officers arrived, they found a wounded man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, said Lauderhill Lt. Michael Santiago. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Lauderhill Police investigating 2 separate shootings. 5200 Block of NW 18th Place & the 5600 block of NW 11th street. Please avoid areas. pic.twitter.com/T7pQEILzgj — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) February 2, 2022

About an hour later, officers were notified about a double shooting in the 5600 block of Northwest 11th Street, just north of West Sunrise Boulevard. Santiago said they found a man and a woman shot and wounded.

The pair were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where the man died from his injuries. The woman remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the two victims had just left a gathering and were traveling west on Northwest 11th Street, when another car approached and someone opened fire, Santiago said.

He said the victims stopped and the shooter drove away. Santiago said there is no indication that the two shootings are related.

Police say they don’t have any suspect information for either shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill police at (954) 497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS). You can stay anonymous.