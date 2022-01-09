Two killed in separate shootings in Towson, Pikesville over the weekend, Baltimore County police say

Two people were shot and killed in Baltimore County over the weekend in separate incidents, police said.

On Saturday night, officers were called to the 4600 block of Horizon Circle in Pikesville on Saturday night for a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived around 8:45 p.m., they found Deonte Blick, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

Early Sunday morning, county police said they were called to Towson for a report of a shooting.

County police said they responded to Colbury Road and Goucher Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m. and found Quenten Branch, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the shootings.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for each incident for any information that leads to an arrest.