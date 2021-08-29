Two killed in separate West Baltimore shootings Saturday night

Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents late Saturday evening, Baltimore police said.

Responding to a reported shooting around 9:46 p.m., police found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the chest in the 2300 block of Wilkens Ave. in Southwest Baltimore, according to law enforcement.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Around 10:39 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of N. Calhoun St. in West Baltimore after hearing a weapon discharged, according to law enforcement.

A 44-year-old man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to shock trauma, where he died while in surgery, police said.

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Callers can send anonymous tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police are also investigating two separate nonfatal Saturday shootings in Southeast and West Baltimore.

Around 12:13 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 3300 block of Bank St. for a shooting. Upon arriving, officers found a 52-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she’s in “serious but stable condition,” police said Saturday.

And a 33-year-old shot in the hand and leg was taken to a hospital after police responded to a shot spotter alert around 1:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Valley St., police said. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.