Two killed in seperate overnight shootings in Tampa, police say

TAMPA — Two men died in separate shootings within hours after midnight on the Fourth of July, Tampa police said.

The first shooting occurred at 12:43 a.m. Monday at the 3600 block of 29th Avenue in East Tampa. Police arrived on the scene to find a man with a gunshot injury. Officers tried to resuscitate the man and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The second shooting was three hours later at the intersection of 17th Street and Third Avenue in East Tampa. Officers arrived and tried to resuscitate the victim. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

The shootings are not related and are not random acts, police said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.