Two killed as ship crashes into bridge in China

STORY: The Guangzhou Maritime Safety Administration said in a statement on their WeChat social media account the barge was traveling from Foshan city to a southern district of Guangzhou, when it crashed into the bridge at 5:30 a.m. (2130 GMT) in the Hongqili Waterway.

Images on state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) showed an empty container barge lodged between two columns of the Lixinsha Bridge with part of the bridge's two-lane road deck missing. All road traffic on the bridge was halted.

Four vehicles and an electric motorbike fell off the bridge. Two vehicles plunged into the water and three others ended up on the barge, CCTV said.

Two people died from the incident, one crew member was injured and two other people rescued, state media said, with rescuers still searching for three missing people.

Guangzhou, the capital of the prosperous southern Guangdong province, is one of China's busiest maritime transportation and trading hubs.