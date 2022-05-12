Two killed in a shooting at apartment building parking lot, Hollywood police say

Two people were shot and killed at a Hollywood apartment building early Thursday, police said.

Officers went to the 2200 block of Filmore Street just after midnight on a medical call, Hollywood police said. They found two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment building.

One of the people died in the parking lot. The other person was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and died there, police said. Video taken by TV news shows police tape blocking off access to a small apartment building.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police. If you want to remain anonymous, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS)

This bulletin will be updated.