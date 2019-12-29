Two killed in shooting during a live-streamed church service in Texas

A man pulled out a rifle and opened fire during a live-streamed church service in Fort Worth, Texas.

Two people, including the shooter, were killed. A security guard who attempted to protect the congregation is thought to have been the other victim.

Video on West Freeway Church of Christ's YouTube channel, which has since been taken down, reportedly showed the full attack.

Worshippers dove for cover before a church leader attempted to clear the area, before someone shot and killed the perpetrator.

Mike Tinius, who was at the church, told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.

"He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us. It's extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence."

Tinius said he didn't know the gunman and that the shooting appeared to be random.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at the church in White Settlement.

A third person is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male. Authorities have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

In an interview with Dallas TV station KTVT, Mike Drivdahl, the spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said he believes the gunman was among the three who were shot.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet on Sunday that his office would assist in any way necessary.

"Please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene," Mr Paxton said.

More follows…



