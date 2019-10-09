Two killed in shooting in front of German synagogue

A shooting in front of a German synagogue on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar has left two people dead.

According to German media the shooting happened in the eastern German city of Halle. A hand grenade was also thrown into a Jewish cemetery.

Police say they are looking for suspects who fled the scene and are asking citizens to remain in their homes.

The attack happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for more than 24 hours, seeking atonement.

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn said the main train station in Halle has been closed.