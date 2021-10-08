Two killed in shooting at Maryland senior living facility, police say

Two people were killed and another was in custody after a shooting Friday morning at a Maryland senior living facility, officials said.

Prince George's County police tweeted that they responded to the shooting at the Gateway Village, an affordable rental community in Capitol Heights for people ages 62 and up, around 9:15 a.m.

Shortly before 11 a.m., authorities said there were “two confirmed victims. Both victims are deceased.” There was no ongoing threat to the community, according to officials.

Police asked “neighbors in the area please shelter in place,” and a nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

NBC Washington spoke to a man who said he encountered the suspected shooter.

“I saw him after the shooting. He had come up to his place. When I stuck my head out after the fire alarm, he was laying prostate on the floor, arms spread out and the weapon put six feet in front of him,” said the man, who has lived at the facility since 2013 and was only identified by the news station as Donald.

No other details, including the names of the victims and the suspect, were released.