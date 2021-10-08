Two killed in shooting at Maryland senior living facility, police say

Antonio Planas
·1 min read

Two people were killed and another was in custody after a shooting Friday morning at a Maryland senior living facility, officials said.

null

Prince George's County police tweeted that they responded to the shooting at the Gateway Village, an affordable rental community in Capitol Heights for people ages 62 and up, around 9:15 a.m.

Shortly before 11 a.m., authorities said there were “two confirmed victims. Both victims are deceased.” There was no ongoing threat to the community, according to officials.

null

Police asked “neighbors in the area please shelter in place,” and a nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

NBC Washington spoke to a man who said he encountered the suspected shooter.

“I saw him after the shooting. He had come up to his place. When I stuck my head out after the fire alarm, he was laying prostate on the floor, arms spread out and the weapon put six feet in front of him,” said the man, who has lived at the facility since 2013 and was only identified by the news station as Donald.

No other details, including the names of the victims and the suspect, were released.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 18-year-old accused of shooting at TX high school released on $75,000 bond

    The student who is accused of injuring four people during a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas was released on bail Thursday.

  • White House proposes tech 'bill of rights' to limit AI harms

    Top science advisers to President Joe Biden are calling for a new “bill of rights" to guard against powerful new artificial intelligence technology. The White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy on Friday launched a fact-finding mission to look at facial recognition and other biometric tools used to identify people or assess their emotional or mental states and character. Biden's chief science adviser, Eric Lander, and the deputy director for science and society, Alondra Nelson, also published an opinion piece in Wired magazine detailing the need to develop new safeguards against faulty and harmful uses of AI that can unfairly discriminate against people or violate their privacy.

  • In California, inconsistent school COVID rules are the norm

    Now that schools are back in session, parents are mastering this year’s new school vocabulary: Modified quarantine, antigen vs. PCR testing and the so-called Swiss cheese model for keeping classrooms safe, which has become the butt of a few jokes. While California has a few statewide requirements for all schools, such as requiring all public and private school teachers and students to wear face masks indoors, and a vaccinate-or-test rule for teachers starting in mid-October, many other details are left to local school officials.

  • EU questions Microsoft rivals over Teams integration in Office

    EU antitrust regulators are following up on a complaint by Slack Technologies by asking Microsoft's rivals if its Teams app integrated with its Office product gives it greater clout, in a sign that they could open an investigation. In a questionnaire sent to rivals and seen by Reuters, the European Commission is focusing on the period 2016 to 2021. Microsoft introduced Teams in early 2017 to compete with Slack and others in the fast-growing workplace collaboration market.

  • Woody Harrelson punched man in self-defense at Watergate Hotel, police say

    There was nothing scripted about this fight. Woody Harrelson punched a man who lunged at him at the Watergate Hotel’s rooftop bar Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., police said. The “Cheers” star, 60, was not injured during the incident, the Washington Post reported. Cops said the unidentified man was snapping pictures of Harrelson and one of his daughters, according to the Post. Harrelson ...

  • Mom charged in municipal court in alleged attack on school bus driver in Lee’s Summit

    The bus driver, who was struck multiple times by the parent, was treated at a hospital and has not yet returned to work, the Lee’s Summit School District said.

  • First person charged with Paycheck Protection Program fraud sentenced to federal prison

    David Adler Staveley faked his suicide to evade arrest after prosecutors said he tried to scam the government out of $543,000 in coronavirus relief funds, officials said.

  • Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate

    The Los Angeles County sheriff says he will not enforce the county's vaccine mandate in his agency. Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who oversees the largest sheriff's department in the county with roughly 18,000 employees, said Thursday in a Facebook Live event that he does not plan to carry out the county's mandate, under which Los Angeles County employees had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

  • Column: When will the Wall Street Journal stop publishing lab-leak propaganda?

    A new op-ed claims to have verified the lab-leak origin of COVID-19, but it's a mess.

  • Kentucky fraudster's disability clients remain in legal mess

    As disbarred lawyer Eric Conn sits in a federal prison, hundreds of people in one of America’s poorest regions remain mired in the legal mess he caused by running a $600 million fraud, the largest Social Security scam in U.S. history. Many of Conn's former clients in eastern Kentucky's Appalachian mountains, who counted on him for help getting their disability benefits, could again lose their monthly support.

  • Shocking footage shows violent offender who preyed on elderly leading police on high-speed chase

    Thomas Cahill carried out a string of violent crimes against people before leading police on a high-speed car chase in Birmingham.

  • Trump's DC hotel lost millions despite foreign payments - U.S. House panel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's showcase hotel in Washington - a popular gathering spot for supporters and foreign dignitaries - bled millions of dollars during his time in office even as he concealed payments from foreign governments, a U.S. House of Representatives panel said on Friday. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said recently obtained government documents raise "troubling" questions about the Trump International Hotel, which is in a historic building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government.

  • Saquon Barkley on Micah Parsons, Giants run game opening up | Giants News Conference

    Giants RB Saquon Barkley spoke about his Week 4 breakout performance and how he's starting to feel like his old self. Barkley also talked about former Penn State teammate Micah Parsons and how he might not be invited again to crash on his couch now that he's a Dallas Cowboy.

  • Roche says Alzheimer's therapy gets U.S. breakthrough designation

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Roche said on Friday its gantenerumab antibody had received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Like many other drug prospects to treat this debilitating disease, gantenerumab is designed to neutralise beta-amyloid plaques seen as a driver behind brain cell death. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said the U.S. breakthrough designation was based on data showing that gantenerumab had significantly reduced brain amyloid plaque in ongoing trials.

  • 5 reasons why Iowa will beat Penn State

    There is a chance Penn State suffers its first loss of the season this season. Here are five reasons Iowa could hand the Nittany Lions a loss.

  • 2 employees dead in shooting at senior living facility in Maryland, suspect in custody: Police

    Two people are dead following a shooting at a senior living facility in Prince George's County, Maryland, Friday morning, police said. The victims were employees of the National Church Residences - Gateway Village, according to the facility. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident, Prince George's County police said.

  • ‘Cold Blooded’ Dad Sent to Prison for Killing Son Over Lewd Diaper Pics

    La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.

  • Missouri Mystery Over Missing Woman in a Cage Takes a New Bizarre Twist

    Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo

  • Deaf Millsap teen assaulted at sleepover; family seeks criminal charges for suspects

    The social media tag #justiceforTrent was started following Millsap High School senior Trent Irwin’s assault. One classmate has been charged.