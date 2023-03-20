Two killed in shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

Two people have died following a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting occurred on the 4400 block of the Plaza.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to MEDIC.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said they are investigating this incident as a double homicide.

Channel 9 has crews at the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

