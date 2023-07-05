Two killed in shootings Monday and Tuesday in Pueblo

Two people were killed in shootings in less than seven hours Monday and Tuesday, bringing Pueblo's countywide total to 15 homicides so far this year.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office detectives were called to a fatal shooting Monday evening at a home in the Salt Creek neighborhood.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Tampico Street at about 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man outside of a home who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PCSO conducted interviews with witnesses but no arrests have yet been made, according to a PCSO news release.

Early Tuesday morning, another person was shot and killed in the 0-100 block of Amherst Avenue. Police were called to the area at approximately 1:11 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found a man dead at the scene. Police announced Tuesday in a news release they'd arrested William Montoya, 46, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

A vehicle allegedly connected to the homicide was also found about a half-mile away from the scene in the 0-100 block of Drake Street, according to police.

Both of the victims who were killed will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office after their next-of-kin have been notified.

Montoya is being held at the Pueblo County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be advised of his rights at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and make a formal first appearance in front of District Court Judge Allison P. Ernst on July 12.

The shooting on Tampico Street marks the first homicide in Pueblo County in 2023, while the Amherst Avenue shooting is the 14th in the city of Pueblo this year.

Pueblo's criminal justice system: Pueblo's youngest-ever district court judge set to take the bench

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo law enforcement investigating two homicides Monday and Tuesday