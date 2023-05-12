Two killed in southwest OKC shooting Thursday night, at least one more injured

A shooting in southwest Oklahoma City early Friday killed two people and injured another, Oklahoma City police say.

Police responded to a shooting near Brewskeys Bar and Grill at 2600 S Meridian Avenue at about 12:49 a.m.

Follow-up observations from reporters who went to the scene and made social media posts stated the shooting had occurred at a nearby hookah lounge, not Brewskys.

At about 1:30 a.m., a reporter posting on social media stated the shooting had happened at the Kush Dispensary, located in a strip mall at that same address.

Police confirmed Friday morning the shooting had claimed two lives and hurt a third person.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn told The Oklahoman Friday morning the agency would release more information about what happened later in the day.

This story is developing and will be updated.

