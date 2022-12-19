ALLENDALE TWP. — An investigation is ongoing for a suspicious fire that occurred Saturday, Dec. 17, in Allendale Township, in which two people were found dead.

Police have identified one of the deceased as 28-year-old Angelica Del Villar-Garcia of Allendale. While the second body has yet to be identified, detective believe it to be her six-year-old son, who lived at home with Villar-Garcia. His name has not been released, pending additional testing and lab results.

The child's cause and manner of death remain under investigation, but Villar-Garcia's cause of death has been ruled asphyxia (smoke inhalation) and the manner of her death a suicide.

Around 6:05 p.m. Saturday, responders from OCSO and the Allendale Township Fire Department were called to a home on Mount Blanc Lane in Allendale Meadows, a trailer park. The caller said the house was full of smoke. Upon arrival, investigators found a deceased woman and child inside.

Michigan State Police Arson Investigators have assisted OCSO throughout its investigation, which is ongoing. Though the complete origin and cause of the fire remain unannounced, police have determined it was "incendiary" — or intentionally set. Police do not have any outstanding suspects or persons of interest at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

— WOOD TV-8 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Detectives believe mother, six-year-old son perished in 'intentionally set' Allendale fire