Two killed, three injured in shooting in Lexington neighborhood early Saturday

Two people died and three were injured in a shooting at Green Acres Park off LaSalle Road in Lexington early Saturday.

Lexington police said they found a 20-year-old woman and 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a call about shots fired in the neighborhood at 1:16 a.m. Both died at the scene.

The Fayette County coroner’s office identified the victims as Amaya Victoria Taylor-Sandifer and James Henry Bost Jr. Both were pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. Autopsies will be conducted, the coroner’s office said.

Three male gunshot victims showed up later at a local hospital. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Police also found a evidence of a vehicle collision at the scene, along with multiple houses and vehicles that had been hit by bullets, WKYT reported.

Police asked that residents of the area check their home surveillance video. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at p3tips.com.