Two killed, three injured in shooting in Scotland, S.D., one in custody

Nov. 10—SCOTLAND — Two people were killed and three injured in a Tuesday shooting in Scotland, officials confirmed.

Authorities were called to a residence in Scotland early Tuesday evening after multiple people were shot.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, confirmed two individuals were killed and three more were injured. One suffered life-threatening injuries, and the status of the other victims was unknown.

A male suspect was taken into custody without incident by the Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office and other local authorities, Mangan confirmed.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations and South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Mitchell Republic for updates.