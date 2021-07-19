Two killed in Tucson shooting spree and house fire

Two people were killed, and several more were injured following a deadly shooting spree and house fire in Arizona, according to police.

The house fire in Tucson, which killed one person, was reported at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, a 35-year-old man, allegedly approached an ambulance responding to the fire and began shooting.

"We are shocked and saddened at this senseless act, and we are praying for our injured partners from AMR Ambulance," tweeted Tucson Fire Department Chief Chuck Ryan.

We are shocked and saddened at this senseless act, and we are praying for our injured partners from AMR Ambulance. Also, I am thankful for the swift actions of our #TucsonPolice to neutralize the threat to the community. More to come, but a dark day for Tucson. 2/2 — TFDChiefChuckRyan (@TFDChiefRyan) July 19, 2021



A 20-year-old EMT was shot in the head, while a 21-year-old EMT was hit in the arm and chest, according to Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus. The former is reported to be in critical condition, and the latter is stable.

Our investigation continues into Sunday's shootings/fire that left 2 dead, 2 critical, and 2 others injured. Complex case w/shootings at 3 scenes. Tucson PD officer responding to scene who was rammed & shot at by suspect managed to end rampage w/incredible adeptness and courage. pic.twitter.com/9J3dLFnftr — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) July 19, 2021



As more fire department vehicles responded to the house fire to battle the flames with neighbors, the suspect allegedly returned and fired at the group.

One neighbor, a 44-year-old man, was shot in the head and killed, while another was grazed and is in good condition. A fire captain, a 17-year veteran of the Tucson Fire Department, was hit in the arm and is stable.

The suspect fled the scene and encountered an officer at another location. He crashed a silver SUV into the officer's cruiser and allegedly began shooting, prompting the officer to shoot back. The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Children living in the home that caught on fire remained unaccounted for Sunday night until police confirmed they were safe Monday morning.

“This is a really horrific incident, and our hearts go out obviously to those who are concerned about their loved ones with more serious injuries,” Magnus said.

