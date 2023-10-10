Two killed, two injured during pair of weekend incidents

Two people died and two more were wounded by gunfire during two separate incidents this past weekend in Corpus Christi.

Police announced two arrests on Monday, one related to each shooting.

Police reported that an officer killed a suspect who was shooting into an occupied vehicle while responding Saturday at 10:19 p.m. to a complaint about “a loud house party” on the 6100 block of Angelique Court.

There were three adult men inside the vehicle that was being shot at, including an 18-year-old high school student who police said was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner’s office on Tuesday identified the alleged shooter as 17-year-old Ricardo Jose Fuentes.

One man, 18-year-old Leandro Leon, was arrested on Sunday and faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in the incident, police stated Monday.

Police were initially called to the Angelique Court on the evening of Oct. 7 to investigate a noise complaint, but a statement by Corpus Christi police indicated that the responding officer found a lot more.

“Upon arrival, an officer saw an individual firing into an occupied vehicle at which time the officer returned fire in preservation of the third party, striking the individual who was firing into the vehicle,” the police said in their online daily blotter. “The officer immediately began providing life saving measures. The individual was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave in accordance with current department practice and policy, the news release stated.

Fight between multiple people ended in gunfire Sunday

Police detectives secured a warrant for murder and arrested Jessica Garza, who is a suspect in a shooting that happened early on Sunday, Oct. 8, according to a news release. Police found two people who were wounded by gunfire on the 600 block of 25th Street. One of the men later died from his injuries.

"With the assistance of the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Fugitives Task Force, CCPD Patrol Officers and Nueces County Sheriffs Deputies, Jessica was located at the 5700 block of Leopard Street and arrested for the outstanding warrant," police said in Monday's online police blotter. "Jessica was transported to the Main Station to be interviewed and was later booked into the City Detention Center for processing."

Officers were originally dispatched to the area of 25th and Ruth Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a complaint of “an unknown nature,” but the call was upgraded and described as a shooting with injuries, police said on the daily blotter.

“Officers arrived and located two male gunshot victims and immediately began providing medical aid,” the statement said. “Medics arrived and transported a 42-year-old male to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Medics also transported a 20-year-old male victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police determined that “numerous subjects were involved in a physical altercation” and it was during that conflict that shots were filed.

“This is not a random act of violence as the parties were known to each other,” the police news release said.

Police did not identify any suspects or release the names of the two men who were shot.

