Two killed and two injured in Mesa nightclub shooting

Mesa Police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub in Mesa that left two dead and two injured.

At about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, authorities were called to Lounge Soho for reported gunshots, according to Sergeant Charles Trapani, a spokesperson for the police department.

“When the first officers arrived, a passenger car was seen leaving the parking lot of the establishment at a high rate of speed,” Trapani said.

Officers stopped the vehicle about two blocks away near 1000 W. Southern Avenue in Mesa. The three occupants of the vehicle were detained to determine their involvement in the shooting.

As of 9 a.m., officials were unable to say what that involvement was.

Officers at the scene of the shooting located two men lying in the parking lot outside of the Lounge Soho with obvious gunshot wounds, according to police. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“This is still a very active crime scene. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting physical evidence at the scene,” Trapani said.

Detectives arestill trying to identify the two men who died.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa nightclub shooting: Two killed and two injured