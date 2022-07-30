Two killed, two injured in shootings and aggravated assault, Baltimore police say

Two people died and two others were injured in shootings and an aggravated assault on Friday night and Saturday morning in Baltimore.

A 58-year-old man was shot about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood, police said. Western District patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of West North Avenue for a shooting.

Police canvased the area and found the victim in the 1800 block of North Mount Street with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police didn’t indicate his condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Earlier Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man died and a 21-year-old man was injured near the Oliver neighborhood.

Eastern District patrol officers responded approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of East Oliver Street for a reported shooting, according to a news release.

Officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where the 19-year-old died. Police didn’t indicate the condition of the 21-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eastern District homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

On Friday night, a man died after an aggravated assault in the Dunbar Broadway neighborhood.

Patrol officers in the Southeast District were summoned about 8:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Fayette Street for an aggravated assault. There, police found a 59-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

An unknown juvenile male dressed in all black had repeatedly assaulted the man before fleeing the scene, according to preliminary investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.

The overnight shootings follow a quadruple shooting that left two people dead Friday morning in West Baltimore.

Leave tips for all the cases at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.