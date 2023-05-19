2 killed, 2 injured in domestic violence-related shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting late Thursday at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, that police said was thought to be an act of domestic violence.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 11 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of North 123rd Street, said Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Arriving officers found three woman outside the house with critical injuries. They were taken to a hospital where one of them died. One was in critical condition while the other had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

Police also found a man, who they were calling a suspect, dead inside the house, Tomasic said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s major case unit is investigating the shooting and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).