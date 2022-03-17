Two killed, two others shot on bus near Fort Lauderdale police station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people were killed and another two were hospitalized after a Broward County Transit bus erupted in gunfire Thursday afternoon, and as a result of the shooting, three others were injured in a car crash.

One person died on the bus, and the other died at Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said. Another person is in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center; the other is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported at 2:33 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Broward Boulevard. Once the shooting began, the driver forced his way into a turn lane and pulled into the Fort Lauderdale police station.

Police raced out of the building, and the gunman got off the bus and surrendered. The suspect is in custody, police said.

“The quick actions of bus driver saved lives,” said Acting Police Chief Luis Alvarez.

Two vehicles were struck as the bus was turning into the police station, officials said. Three people in the cars were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Gollan said, and were not hospitalized.

Parts of Broward Boulevard between the 1100 block and the 1400 block are blocked off.

