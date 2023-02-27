Two killed and and two wounded in Pompano Beach shooting, sheriff’s office says

Two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said deputies were called shortly after 9 p.m. about a report of gunfire near the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found the four victims, according to the statement.

BSO has not released information Monday morning about the identity of the dead or the conditions of the wounded.

Investigators have also not disclosed information about a motive or said if the victims knew who shot them.

This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.