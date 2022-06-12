Three killed, four wounded in shooting at Boyle Heights warehouse party

Police tape around the shooting scene in Boyle Heights. (Dakota Smith / Los Angeles Times)

Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a warehouse party in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics responded to a reported shooting at 12:27 a.m. in the 3300 block of East 14th Street, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAPD Det. Frank Carrillo said three people were killed and four others were taken to a hospital. “Some are stable, some aren’t so stable,” he said.

Officer Luis Garcia said a call came in at 12:29 a.m. from someone requesting help for a friend who had been shot. Officers responded to the 1400 block of South Lorena Street, near 14th Street, and discovered three males who had been shot. A fourth victim was later discovered, Garcia said.

Neighbors said they heard the gunfire.

“The shots woke us up,” said Patty Calzada, who lives two doors down from the warehouse. She said she watched the commotion through her security camera.

Many of the young people fleeing the building after the shots were fired looked underage, she said. “They were yelling and screaming,” Calzada said.

Another resident said his wife woke him up after hearing two sets of gunshots: a burst of 10 shots, and then a minute later, a round of five shots. The man, who gave only his first name, Gilbert, said that his wife told him that the young people running down the street looked no older than 16 or 17 years old.

Neighbors said that there had been previous parties at the warehouse that had drawn the attention of police. In addition, a young girl was hit by a car outside the building a week ago, neighbors said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.