Two killed, two wounded in shooting early Saturday at party in east-central Fresno

Two men were killed and two other people were in critical condition after an early-morning shooting Saturday in east-central Fresno, police reported.

Police blocked Olive Avenue at Cedar Avenue for an extensive investigation of the crime scene after gunfire erupted at 4:20 a.m.

Lt. Steve Card said officers found the four people after responding to the shooting and rushed them to the hospital. The two men, ages 41 and 30, died of their wounds. The other two people, ages 38 and 37, were in critical but stable condition. Police did not identify the gender of the second set of victims.

Card said the shooting took place at “a small gathering involving the victims” when at least one unidentified person arrived and gunfire broke out.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department by calling 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Police reported a small gathering was taking place at a home early Saturday when two unidentified people arrived and gunfire broke out a short time later, killing two and wounding another two.

Fresno police homicide detectives arrive at the scene of a shooting in which two men were slain early on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.