Two killed in Wednesday crash near Salem

Feb. 7—SALEM, S.D. — Two people were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash near Salem.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, first responders in McCook County were called to mile marker 331 of South Dakota Highway 38, roughly one mile west of Salem, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 1991 GMC pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 38 when it was struck by an eastbound 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass in the westbound lane.

Both the 72-year-old male driver of the GMC and the 77-year-old driver of the Oldsmobile were killed as a result of the crash. Troopers say neither driver was wearing a seat belt. No other passengers were involved in the crash.

The names of the two victims have not been released pending family notification.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.