Two killed in Willowbrook identified as teen and adult male

Law enforcement investigators at the scene of a shooting on Blakley Avenue in Willowbrook on Sunday in which two people were shot dead and five injured. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The two males killed during a shooting in Willowbrook have been identified as Devin Pugh, 17, of Downey and Timothy Ford Sr., 40, of Moreno Valley.

Medical examinations are pending for both victims, said Sarah Ardalani, an official at the L.A. County Coroner’s office. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a witness’ account of a nearby surveillance footage, two SUVs opened rapid-fire along the 12200 block of Blakley Avenue around 3 p.m. on Sunday. An aerial view of the scene by NBC4 News showed multiple bullet holes that struck a parked automobile on the street.

In addition to the two males who were killed, the incident left five people wounded.

There is an ongoing homicide investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, said Deputy Lizette Falcon. There is no further information on the suspects.





