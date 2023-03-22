Two killed in wrong-way crash on West Seattle Bridge; westbound lanes closed

The westbound lanes of the West Seattle Bridge are closed after a double fatality crash early Thursday.

Seattle police said they received multiple calls about a white pickup driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of the West Seattle Bridge. Before police arrived, witnesses said the truck struck a car.

Seattle police arrived at about 12:20 a.m. and found a mangled sedan and the pickup in the westbound lane of the bridge.

Medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man who was driving the sedan and his female passenger dead. Both were 18 years old.

The man who was driving the pickup was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the pickup showed signs that he was impaired. He is under investigation for vehicular homicide.

Seattle Police Traffic Collison Investigation detectives are leading the investigation.