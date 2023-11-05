Two Kings Casino raises funds to combat human trafficking

Catawba Nation officials recently presented $10,000 to two local non-profit organizations through the Share Change campaign. Representatives from Justice Ministries, Compassion to Act, the Catawba Nation and a local senator were present.

The Catawba Two Kings Casino’s Share Change program raised $10,000 from July through September for two local charitable organizations working to aid women, especially against human trafficking.

Compassion to Act and Justice Ministries each recently received $5,000 through the campaign, which enables casino patrons to donate the remaining change on slot vouchers by dropping them in the Share Change ticket boxes located on the casino floor.

With these donations, the program has provided $90,000 to organizations in local communities since it began in July 2021. The casino launched the Share Change program several weeks after its July 2021 opening, and new charitable recipients are designated every three months by the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority’s board of directors.

“The loyal patrons of Catawba Two Kings Casino once again have shown their generosity in supporting the Share Change campaign,” Catawba Nation Chief Brian Harris said. “We are glad to help these two organizations in their fight for the future of many women.”

North Carolina State Sen. W. Ted Alexander also attended the Share Change presentation.

“I want to express my appreciation to the chief and Two Kings Casino and all of the casino staff for this tremendous gift toward the issue of human trafficking,” Alexander said in a press release from the casino. “Compassion to Act and Justice Ministries are some of those non-profit organizations that are on the ground that are really trying to address the issue.”

Compassion to Act is a faith-based ministry. The team commands rescue operations, short-term emergency safe-houses, and outreaches on location where women are being exploited.

Compassion to Act goes beyond rescue to make dreams come true. The women it restores are often broken in heart and spirit but have a will to survive. The organization’s goal is to help them discover who they are and who they can be, starting with connecting women to drug and addiction rehabilitation, counseling services, trauma therapy, legal counsel and a community of trust and healthy relationships – all at no cost.

“We are humbled and excited for the good this money is going to do for our city, our county and the women who are going to be saved and helped,” Debbie Gates, founder and president of Compassion to Act. “We always say that a little bit goes a long way, but this is a lot more than a little and so we really appreciate it and thank you for your partnership.”

Justice Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to combating sex trafficking and sexual exploitation of women, with a focus on rescue and housing. Its goal is to locate victims of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation, help them get out of their situation and into a safe place, facilitate an environment conducive to healing, and assist them in their transition to independence.

“We want to thank Catawba Two Kings Casino and the Catawba Nation as a whole for considering us,” said Mark Blackwell, founder and president of Justice Ministries. “Thank you for coming along side of us and for this generous donation. It makes a major impact.”

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Two Kings Casino raises funds to combat human trafficking