Two known gang members arrested on gun, narcotics charges in Merced, police say

The execution of a search warrant led to two known Merced gang members being arrested on suspicion of possessing a ghost gun and narcotics Friday morning, according to police.

An officer obtained information Jonathan Aguilar, 21, and Elijah Ervin, 22, were selling narcotics in the 500 block of Stratford Court in Merced.

Members of the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit helped officers serve a search warrant for their residence, according to a news release.

Police located approximately 1 ounce of fentanyl pills, 14 grams of cocaine, and a 9mm ghost gun during the search of the home.

Both Ervin and Aguilar, who police say are known gang members, were booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of sales of narcotics, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and gang enhancements.

Aguilar’s bond is set at $570,000 and Ervin’s bond is set at $185,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Brian Laguna at 209-388-7709 or by email at LagunaB@CityofMerced.org.