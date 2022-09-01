Two Knox County men charged in connection to Tri-County thefts

Sep. 1—TRI-COUNTY — Two Knox County men were arrested Tuesday following a joint investigation into several area thefts.

Dave E. Smith, 39, of Flat Lick, has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary, and theft by unlawful taking of a value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.

B.J. Hubbard, 31, also of Flat Lick, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary, and theft by unlawful taking of a value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.

It started last Sunday with press releases from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department and the Corbin Police Department in what seemed like two completely separate incidents.

First, a flat bed truck was stolen and later recovered in Corbin.

Shortly afterward, the Whitley County Sheriff's and Williamsburg Police departments shared a press release on Facebook asking for information on thefts in the area from businesses. The departments asked for business owners to secure their ATMS and to ensure that security measures were properly in place. Civilians were further asked to keep an eye out as an investigation continued.

That release also announced that the police were monitoring a group of suspects who had damaged and stolen the ATM machines from local businesses in the Tri-County area.

By Wednesday morning, a joint release from the Barbourville Police, Corbin Police and Williamsburg Police via CPD's Facebook page announced the arrests of Smith and Hubbard.

Detective Robbie Hodge of the Corbin Police Department told the Times-Tribune, "The investigation is continuing but we've got enough to charge (them)."

Hodge added that the ATM thefts included Tomahawks in Corbin; Whitaker Bank on KY 770 in Corbin; Express Mart off I-75's Exit 15 in Williamsburg; Adult World in Caryville, Tennessee; two stolen flatbed trucks at McKnight Associates and another stolen flatbed truck at Big Daddy Pools in Corbin.

The Corbin, Williamsburg, and Barbourville Police Departments all worked together on the investigation.

"It really was a joint effort between our three departments — sharing the information and making patterns and following all the leads. That's the only way this would have happened," explained Det. Hodge.

There are additional suspects and co-conspirators in this case, however Hodge was not comfortable sharing their names at press time as the investigation is still continuing.

Hubbard was lodged in Knox County Detention Center as of press time but Smith's status was wasn't readily available.

Anyone with information on this case should contact their local dispatch. Det. Hodge encourages the public to reach out if any suspicious activity is happening. Whitley County's dispatch is 606-549-6017. Laurel County's Dispatch is 606-878-7000. Knox County's Dispatch is 606-546-3441. Corbin's Dispatch is 606-528-1122.