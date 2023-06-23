Two Knoxville teens learn their sentences in murder of Stanley Freeman Jr.

The two Knoxville teens convicted in March of first-degree murder for the 2021 shooting death of Stanley Freeman Jr., and sentenced to life on that charge, were back in court June 23 for sentencing on a separate count of aggravated child abuse.

Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steven Sword noted he previously sentenced Rashan Jordan, 16, and Deondre Davis, 18, to life, but because they were juveniles at the time of the homicide, they will only serve between 25 and 36 years.

"Proof indicated both young men were spending a lot of time worshipping guns," Sword said. "It was your choice to have these guns, pull them out and shoot. ... You could have made better choices and you chose not to do so."

The two teens each received the top of the range, 12 years, for aggravated child abuse. But that will be served concurrently to their life sentences and will not result in extra time in prison.

Jordan and Davis were 14 and 16, respectively, on Feb. 12, 2021, when they fatally shot the 16-year-old Freeman in what prosecutors argued was a case of mistaken identity.

The suspects were tried as adults even though they were minors at the time of the shooting. The jury found each defendant guilty of first-degree murder,felony murder and aggravated child abuse.

The two teens, as well as a third who is now 18, also are facing attempted murder charges in a shooting that targeted Johnkelian "John John" Mathis on Jan. 14, 2021. Mathis was uninjured in that incident but was killed in a shooting in early August 2021. That trial set to start on Aug. 28.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com. Twitter @LizKellar.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville teens learn their sentences in Stanley Freeman Jr. murder