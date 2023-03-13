Two KY juvenile facilities saw three separate attacks against staff last week

Juveniles in custody at the Adair and Warren Juvenile Detention Centers carried out three separate attacks on staff and Kentucky State Police between the two facilities at the end of last week, state officials said.

Three youths at Adair Juvenile Detention Center attacked staff of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and state police during Thursday’s evening medicine distribution, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

That same day, a male juvenile at Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked a correctional officer, striking the staff member multiple times in the face. The correctional officer deployed pepper spray and returned the juvenile to his living unit. The correctional officer required medical treatment, according to a statement.

On Saturday, one juvenile at Adair Youth Development Center, which is connected to the detention center and houses juveniles post adjudication, physically attacked a correctional officer. The correctional officer deployed pepper spray and was able to quickly regain control preventing any injuries.

All the juveniles have been charged with third-degree assault after attacking staff and the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

“These events were all contained and did not turn into larger events because of the changes the administration has made, including having the Kentucky State Police on site, as well as better-equipping staff to control these disturbances by deploying recently obtained defensive equipment, including pepper spray,” the release said. “Additional security enhancements ordered by the Governor are being implemented and others are pending legislative action.”

This is the most recent attack on workers at state juvenile facilities as conditions there have come under increasing scrutiny.

The Warren facility saw two separate attacks on staff in January, and another in September 2022.

On Jan. 29, three juveniles attacked a youth worker. Six days before, three other youths in the same facility attacked another youth worker and other employees came to intervene and were punched and kicked in the head, face, and back, according to a previous statement.

In September 2022, a two juveniles attacked staff and another incarcerated youth.