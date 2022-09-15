Two Lackawanna County men indicted on federal drug charges

Sep. 15—A federal grand jury recently indicted two Lackawanna County men on drug charges.

David Paul Quick, 26, of Scranton, was charged Sept. 6 with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and three firearms offenses in connection with a June 8 incident. The charges are based on an investigation by the Scranton police department, Pennsylvania State Police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a separate case, Moises Vargas-Olivio, 21, of Olyphant, was charged Tuesday with two drug offenses for selling cocaine to an individual on May 25. He is also charged with possessing an illegal shotgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges stem from an investigation by Lackawanna County detectives, the Olyphant Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

