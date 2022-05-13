Two Lansing residents hospitalized, one in critical care, after Ferrol Street shooting

LANSING — Two Lansing residents remained hospitalized Friday morning after being shot the previous night near Ferrol Street, police said.

A 38-year-old woman was listed in critical condition and a 37-year-old man was in stable condition, Lansing police Public Information Director Robert Merritt said in an email.

Police officers were dispatched about 9:45 p.m. Thursday night to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Ferrol Street, Merritt said.

Upon arriving, they found two wounded adults and a vehicle, which they believed belonged to a suspect. Following a car chase that involved LPD and Michigan State Police officers, he said, police arrested two people from the vehicle, a man and a female passenger.

In an updated press release, police said the 21-year-old man whom they believe to be the shooter is being held at LPD's jail. They identified the person he was transporting as a witness.

Lansing police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 517-483-4600.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

