ZANESVILLE — Two suspects are still at large after an attempted robbery at the North Valley Bank in Zanesville Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville Police Department Chief Tony Coury said no money was taken during the attempt. The incident is still under investigation.

The Times Recorder erroneously reported the suspects were in custody Wednesday night.

The bran has reopened for business after reporting the branch was closing at 3:30 yesterday via social media.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Two at large after attempted bank robbery