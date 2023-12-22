Two at-large City Council seats will be open next year in Tallmadge

Tallmadge’s newly-elected Mayor Carol Siciliano-Kilway, the city’s first female mayor, poses for a portrait at Tallmadge City Hall, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Tallmadge, Ohio.

Dennis K. Loughry

Tallmadge will be looking to fill two at-large City Council seats early in 2024.

Current Councilwoman Carol Kilway, a Democrat, was elected mayor in November. She will take office Jan. 1. Council President Dennis Loughry, a Republican, resigned effective Jan. 11 to become the new city administrator in Norton.

By city rules, the replacement for these two seats must be chosen within 30 days of the vacancy by the precinct committee members of the same party as the person vacating the seat. If the precinct committee members fail to make the appointment, the remaining members of the council have 14 days to make an appointment. If the council fails to make the appointment, the mayor has 12 days to make the appointments.

Tallmadge's charter requires that each at-large council member shall have been a continuous resident and qualified elector of the city for at least a year.

Those wishing to be considered to fill Kilway’s position should send a letter of interest and brief resume to the Summit County Democratic Party, 438 Grant Street, Akron, OH 44311, or info@summitdems.org.

Those wishing to be considered to fill Loughry’s position, should send a letter of interest and brief resume to the Summit County Republican Party, 1755 Merriman Rd #250, Akron, OH 44313, or info@summitcountygop.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Tallmadge is seeking applicants for two at-large Council seats