UPDATE: Two at-large suspects in Mitchell robbery of minor apprehended, one still sought

Feb. 16—MITCHELL — Two of the three at-large suspects in an alleged armed robbery of a minor have been located by authorities, but the whereabouts of one individual remains unknown.

Shelby Keller, 20, and Dustin Schmeda, 24, both of Mitchell, have been apprehended on statewide warrants.

The individuals were sought by police after they — alongside Jose Arias-Aquino, 20, and Jordan Wieting, 21, both of Mitchell — were indicted Feb. 4 by a Davison County grand jury on first-degree robbery charges.

The indictment alleged that on Aug. 17, 2020, the four intentionally and forcefully took the property of a then-17-year-old girl while using a dangerous weapon to intimidate the victim.

Because the victim was a minor at the time, an affidavit outlining the specifics of the incident is not public record. The type of weapon that is alleged to have been used and what property was allegedly taken from the victim are unknown.

The Davison County Jail released aged mugshots for all four on Feb. 9, labeling Keller and Schmeda fugitives from justice,

as authorities had not yet located them.

Both Keller and Schmeda were located by authorities and appeared in court on Feb. 11.

At his initial appearance that same day, Schmeda was officially informed of the charges lobbied against him. He pleaded not guilty via a written arraignment form Tuesday.

Keller appeared in court the same day, but will have until an arraignment hearing on March 1 to enter a plea to her charges.

Police in the area are still seeking information on the whereabouts of Wieting, as an active warrant still exists.

Arias-Aquino was located just three days following the issuance of a warrant, and has been released from jail on a $5,000 bond. He's due to appear before a Davison County judge on March 1 for a plea entry.

Each of the four suspects have a criminal record, though some are longer than others.

Arias-Aquino was convicted for possessing marijuana in August, but he's also facing other charges in a separate, pending case for possession of paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol while under the age of 21. He's due to appear before a Davison County judge for that case on March 17.

In September 2020, Keller was convicted for simple domestic abuse. Her jail time was suspended, resulting in an order to pay approximately $275 in fines.

Schmeda appeared before a Davison County judge in September 2020 to be extradited for a separate criminal case. His record does not indicate what charges he was extradited for.

Wieting was convicted — but served no jail time — in December 2019 for sexual contact with a child under 16. He's also been convicted for deceiving law enforcement and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Each now faces a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wieting should contact the Mitchell Police Division or Davison County Sheriff's Office.