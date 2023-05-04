Two Las Vegas, N.M., men accused of tying up, beating man

May 4—Two Las Vegas, N.M., men were arrested recently after being accused of forcing another man to strip naked before tying his hands and ankles with rope and beating him with a belt.

Jeffrey Collier Jr., 25, is being charged with second-degree kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offense, robbery, extortion, conspiracy to commit all three of the previous charges, interference with communications and aggravated battery, according to online court records.

Brandon Collier, 25, is facing the same charges as well as a count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court documents did not indicate the relationship between the two suspects. Las Vegas Police Commander Elias Rael and lawyers for both the defense and prosecution did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The victim reported the incident to Las Vegas police Wednesday, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed Thursday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court. He told officers he was at a Lugar Del Creston Street residence Tuesday night hanging out with several other people in Jeffrey Collier's bedroom. Eventually, he said, Brandon Collier walked into the room and started arguing with him about "a clothing belt" and previous break-ins at the home, according to the affidavit.

He told investigators Brandon Collier then hit him in the face with a loaded handgun. Then, he said, Jeffrey Collier joined the fray and punched him several times before ordering him to remove all of his clothes. According to the affidavit, the victim said Jeffrey Collier then tied his hands and ankles with rope before both suspects forced him to lay on a bathroom floor. Then, he told police, Jeffrey Collier hit him about 20 times with a belt all over his body.

He told investigators the other three people present during the incident did not participate in the attack, although he said one person recorded it with a cellphone. After the attack, he told police one of the bystanders was told to drive him home in exchange for his PlayStation 5 gaming system.

Brandon Collier was arrested Wednesday and Jeffrey was arrested Thursday. Both were booked into the San Miguel County jail. No one except the Colliers had been charged in the alleged kidnapping as of Thursday morning, according to online court records.

A prosecutor present during both suspects' virtual court hearings Thursday afternoon told San Miguel Magistrate Judge Christian Montaño the state plans to file pretrial detention motions for both Colliers.

Montaño assigned both men a public defender, and made it clear the two are not to speak with one another.

"Brandon ... you heard what I told your buddy there? Strict no contact with you and him, OK. If you violate that you could be held without bond or face other possible contempt charges," Montaño said.

The judge asked Brandon Collier during the hearing if he has any family who live in Las Vegas. The suspect responded by saying he has two cousins who play professional sports. However, he did not mention Jeffrey Collier.

Attorneys Ben Mondragon and Amara Aaron — the former is representing Brandon Collier while the latter is representing Jeffrey Collier, according to online court records — did not respond to requests for comment.

Jeffrey Collier was seen limping on crutches during his virtual appearance. The suspect mentioned his injury when asked if he could pay for his own attorney.

"I have a torn achilles [tendon]. I can't work. I can't move. I cant bear any pressure on my left side at all," he said.