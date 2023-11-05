Two Lauderhill teenagers playing with gun shot themselves in hand on Saturday, police say

Two teenage boys were playing with a gun early Saturday night when a single bullet from the firearm struck both in the hand, police confirmed Sunday.

Lauderhill police found one juvenile shot in the hand near the 2600 block of Northwest 56th Avenue at about 7:19 p.m. Officers responding to a separate call about 22 minutes later, at the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 56th Avenue, found another juvenile with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Lauderhill Police spokesperson Sgt. Parys Thomas told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Sunday that both police calls were about the same incident.

The boys were identified as a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, Lauderhill police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Both boys were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement added.

