Two Lawrence County deputies indicted in 2020 use of force arrest

Two Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies were indicted on obstruction offenses stemming rom their use of force during a 2020 arrest of a 61-year-old man.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 5, 2020, in Giles County, Sherriff’s Investigator Zach Ferguson and Deputy Eric Caperton threw the victim to the ground, struck him multiple times in the head and caused his head to strike the pavement. As a result, the victim suffered serious injuries.

The indictment alleges the two deputies attempted to cover up their misconduct by filing false reports, according to a news release by the United States Attorney's Office Middle District of Tennessee.

The indictment alleges the two obstructed justice by falsely telling criminal investigators that the victim’s upper body never touched the ground during the arrest and falsely claiming that the victim’s injuries were caused by punches that Ferguson delivered while the arrestee was still inside his van.

If convicted, the two face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the excessive force charge and up to 20 years in prison for the obstruction charges. A federal district court judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lawrence County, Tennessee, deputies indicted on use of force arrest