Two Lawrence County drug busts result in multiple arrests

Sep. 30—Two drug busts in Lawrence County this week led to the arrest of four people, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, deputies were serving a warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of County Road 309 near Hillsboro. While there, they observed Clayton Ryan Swack, 25, of Town Creek, and Jazmen Denae Hill, 24, of Moulton, standing next to a white Lincoln sedan at the far side of the property, according to an affidavit filed by a deputy in Lawrence County District Court.

A database search through the National Crime Information Center determined that Swack had an outstanding warrant in Morgan County, according to the affidavit. Hill told a deputy that narcotics were in the vehicle, which gave deputies probable cause to search the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

In the vehicle, according to the affidavit, deputies found 36 grams of methamphetamine; possession of more than 28 grams constitutes trafficking. According to the deputy, 22 grams of spice, 14 grams of marijuana, a set of scales, a ledger and a .40 caliber Hi-Point pistol were also found in the vehicle.

Swack was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, according to court records. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the affidavit, because he had prior Lawrence County convictions for domestic violence-assault and domestic violence-harassment.

Swack had pleaded guilty in August 2020 to possession of a controlled substance and received a prison sentence, but was paroled in November 2022, according to court records. He also is facing a drug trafficking charge in Morgan County that is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 23.

Hill was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamines, according to court records.

Stacy Hagood, 54, was also arrested at the residence because of three active warrants, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In a separate incident on Thursday, deputies with the Lawrence County Vice/Narcotics Unit were patrolling in East Lawrence when they "made contact with several subjects occupying a suspicious vehicle in a closed business parking lot," according to the Sheriff's Office.

A search revealed that an occupant of the vehicle, Tiffany Terry Parsons, 42, of Danville, had 20 grams of methamphetamine in her purse, according to an affidavit, and the Sheriff's Office said she also had marijuana and digital scales in the vehicle.

Parsons was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, according to court records.

Parsons had previously been charged in Morgan County in September 2020 with possession of a controlled substance, according to court records, and was out on bond.

