Two lawsuits filed against Delta Tunnel Project over alleged violations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s Delta Conveyance project is facing yet another hurdle.

New information shows two lawsuits were filed against the State Department of Water Resources to stop the project.

Despite years of controversy and pushback, the tunnel project had finally received approval from the state level back in December. The Newsom Administration says the $16 billion project will bolster the state’s water supply. The project includes the construction of two water intake facilities that would feed water from the Sacramento River into a tunnel running beneath the Sacramento San Joaquin River Delta, which helps supply water to farms and cities located south of the delta.

About two-thirds of California’s water is provided by the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and flows through the delta. Much of that water goes uncaptured, ultimately flowing into the San Francisco Bay.

Opponents of the project say it would be nothing short of a disaster for local environment and fisheries.

“What the Delta Conveyance project would do is remove water flow from the system that would otherwise wash out a lot of these toxins that build up, that lead to harmful algae blooms,” said Cintia Cortez, with Sierra Club of California.

In response, the DWR says their environmental impact report satisfies all state and federal requirements.

