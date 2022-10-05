Two Leander officers injured after drunken driver hits patrol car, police say

Two Leander police officers sitting in a patrol car parked by the side of the road received minor injuries Tuesday night after a drunken driver hit their vehicle, officials said.

The officers were treated and released at a local hospital and are now resting at home, Leander Assistant Police Chief Billy Fletcher said Wednesday. He declined to release their names.

Joel Ramirez of Austin has been charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with the incident, Fletcher said. He also received minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital before being taken to the Williamson County Jail, police said.

The officers were running radar to catch speeders while parked on the shoulder in the 17000 block of Ronald Reagan Boulevard when the crash happened, Fletcher said. Ramirez was traveling southbound on Ronald Reagan Boulevard at 10:54 p.m. when he left the road and struck the patrol car from behind, police said. One of the officers was a field training officer, and the other one was a new officer, Fletcher said.

The patrol car did not have any lights on because the officers were trying to monitor speeding, he said.

More:Texas first responders, family gather to mourn loss of Austin police officer

Ramirez was arrested at the scene, police said. He was being held Wednesday at the Williamson County Jail with no bond yet set.

"We are asking everyone to please call an Uber, Lyft, or a friend if you've had too much to drink," said a post on the Leander Police Facebook page. "Don't ruin a life."

"Four days ago, we also had a tragic DWI related collision that results in the death of two people," the post said. Cody Landrum, 25 of Copperas Cove was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in Leander on Sept. 30, according to an arrest affidavit. The motorcycle riders were identified in the affidavit as Jeremy Moore and Angela Barry.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Two Leander officers injured after drunk driver hits car, police say