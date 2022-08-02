Two Lee County murder suspects caught in Florida

Aug. 1—TUPELO — U.S. Marshals have captured two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a July 14 Lee County fatal shooting in Florida.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said marshals arrested Shannon D. Bramlett, 33, of Sardis; and Darick L. Moody, 19, of Oxford on Monday. Both have been charged with first degree murder.

Bramlett and Moody are both currently being held in the Santa Rosa County Detention Center near Pace, Florida. Booking records show both were booked into the jail at 2:14 p.m. Aug. 1.

"They were taken into custody without incident," Johnson said. "We are still waiting on an extradition hearing (on Tuesday). If they waive extradition, we will arrange to transport them back to Lee County."

The third suspect, Patricia E. Flakes, 42, of Tupelo, is still a fugitive. Johnson said she was not believed to have been with Bramlett and Moody.

The three are accused of the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Flakes, 21, who was found dead in the back seat of a his mother's car. The car was discovered crashed into a ditch County Road 1438, just west of County Road 1147. Both the four-door sedan and Jeremiah Flakes had been shot multiple times.

During a search of the area, investigators located several spent shell casings just east of where the vehicle was located. The casings were found at a residence rented by Patricia Flakes, the dead man's estranged wife. Johnson has described Bramlett as the new boyfriend of Patricia Flakes and Moody is Bramlett's nephew.

Authorities believe sometime earlier that Thursday morning, Jeremiah Flakes drove to the location in his mother's car. At some point, the suspects shot at him with multiple guns, most likely handguns, Johnson said. The sheriff would not speculate on how Jeremiah Flakes ended up in the back seat of a wrecked car down the road from the crime scene.

Bramlett and Moody were arrested by Oxford police in December and charged with breaking into a dozen cars at multiple housing units starting Dec. 11, 2021. Both were charged with 12 counts of auto burglary. Bramlett was also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

They were booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center but later released on bonds of $50,000.

