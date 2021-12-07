Two Lewis County Drug Task Force investigations lead to felony charges

Dec. 7—LOWVILLE — Work by the Lewis County Drug Task Force led to the indictment and arrest of one county man and the arrest and additional charges of another.

Joseph R. Fitzgerald, 29, of Campbell Street in the village, was charged Friday with two counts of both felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance under a sealed indictment arrest warrant issued by county Judge Daniel R. King.

He was arraigned by Judge King on Monday and held on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond or $300,000 partially secured bond on these charges, in addition to a $30,000 bond in place due to previous charges.

In the same proceeding, Mr. Fitzgerald was also arraigned on grand jury indicted charges — fifth-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine and two counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, all felonies — that were issued in July — according to a Drug Task Force news release.

"These arrests were a result of ongoing task force investigations into the illegal sale and possession of fentanyl, fentanyl mixed with heroin and methamphetamine," said a news release on the arrest.

All of the charges, including a number of pending felony charges, related to investigations involving three previously issued search warrants at a different address.

Nico N. Buffa, 32, of Rome, was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon, fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, all felonies, by the task force on the morning of Dec. 1.

Judge King had issued a bench warrant for Mr. Buffa's arrest and arraigned him the following day. Mr. Buffa was held in the county jail for missing a previous court date.

He was additionally charged on Monday with resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors, because he allegedly hid "with a loaded .30 -.30 lever action rifle and resisted officers' attempts to handcuff him," the news release said.

He was issued tickets to appear in the Greig Town Court where the alleged incident occurred.

In March 2020, Mr. Buffa was charged with second-degree possession of a loaded firearm, third-degree possession of a large capacity ammunition device and third-degree possession of an assault rifle, all felonies, after falling asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot of the West Turin Stewart's Shop on Route 12.

The task force, which consists of the village of Lowville police, the Sheriff's Office and the Office of the District Attorney, were assisted by the state police and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.