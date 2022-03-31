Two Lewisburg federal inmates plead guilty to having cellphone in prison

Mar. 31—WILLIAMSPORT — Two Lewisburg federal inmates will now face more time in prison after pleading guilty March 29 to having cellphones inside the lockup, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced federal inmates Ralph Hooper, 43, and Jordan Reid, 29, entered guilty pleas before U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle to possessing cellphones in the Lewisburg prison.

After accepting their guilty pleas, Magistrate Arbuckle sentenced both inmates. Hooper received two months imprisonment to run consecutive to his 128-month sentence for his participation in an interstate heroin and cocaine drug trafficking organization. Reid received 1 month of imprisonment to run consecutive to his 75-month prison sentence for possessing a firearm as a felon and in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the cases. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the cases.

— Francis Scarcella