Two Lexington County men charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Two Lexington County men have been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after state investigators say the men distributed child sexual abuse material.

Joshua Daniel Callahan, 24, of Pelion, and Christopher P. Veltmann, 68, of Gaston, were taken into custody Tuesday in the two unrelated cases.

State investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Callahan and Veltmann, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Callahan was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly distributing the child sexual abuse material.

Veltmann was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree. He faces 10 years in prison for each count. Veltmann allegedly distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the two cases.