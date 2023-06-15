Two Lexington high school principals leaving posts. See why and what’s next.

Two Lexington principals are leaving their posts to work for the Fayette County Public Schools district office.

Tates Creek High School Principal Marty Mills will take over in July as director of human resources systems and processes in the Office of Human Resources, district officials announced Thursday.

Mills has served Fayette County Public Schools for more than 21 years as a teacher and administrator at Tates Creek High School, where he was named principal in 2017, a news release said.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins told families in a message that “you have my word that we will work together to find the next great leader for Tates Creek High School.“

Paul Little, principal of Henry Clay, said he is also leaving his current post to work district-wide next year, providing administrative support where needed.

Little just finished his 29th year with FCPS, he said. The last 18 have been at Henry Clay: 11 years as an associate principal, and seven as the head principal.

No replacements for the two principals have been announced.

The district made several other leadership announcements Wednesday.